Inter Miami are looking for a defender and have turned to Europe to fill the void.

Inter Miami need defensive help; not only does the MLS side leak goals, but the team also lost Argentine Nicolás Freire for the season. Now Tata Martino’s side is looking toward Europe to fill the void.

According to various sources, Manchester United defender Raphaël Varane is on the club’s radar. Varane is out of contract with the Red Devils; the 31-year-old played in 22 Premier League games this season.

Raphaël Varane’s wage demands would be considerable, but according to Fabrizio Romano, the MLS club inquired about Varane’s availability and wage demands. No formal negotiations have taken place, but the former France defender is on the wishlist.

Raphaël Varane’s form

Raphaël Varane played a total of 32 games last season for Manchester United, scoring 1 goal. Varane has been with the Red Devils for three seasons, playing a total of 95 games and scoring 2 goals, and winning two championships.

Raphaël Varane

Varane is also a World Cup winner with France in 2018 and was capped 93 times by the two-time FIFA World Cup winners.

Inter Miami are currently in first place overall in MLS and will play their first game without Lionel Messi, who is on Copa America duty, on Saturday against the Philadelphia Union.