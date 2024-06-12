Lionel Messi spoke with ESPN in Argentina and took a firm stance on which will be his last club.

Entering the twilight of his illustrious career at 36, Lionel Messi finds himself in Major League Soccer with Inter Miami, preparing for what could potentially be his final international tournament with Argentina at the Copa America.

In an interview, Messi also stated, “we’ll see,” regarding playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. At the club level, Messi is now in the penultimate year of his current MLS contract.

Inter Miami sits atop the MLS table, with Messi among the leaders in both assists and goals, solidifying his status as a mega star since arriving in the United States. Now, in an interview with ESPN, Messi has shed light on whether he is considering beyond Inter Miami.

Inter Miami Could Be Lionel Messi’s Last Club

“I’m not ready to leave football, I love playing the game. There’s fear that it will all end; it was a difficult step to leave Europe. I’m aware that there’s less time left, but I don’t dwell on it, I enjoy it.

Lionel Messi

“I think Inter Miami is going to be my last club,” Messi stated. When his MLS deal ends in December 2025, Messi will be 38 years old; it has already been reported that Messi and MLS are looking to extend for one more year to coincide with the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This season, Messi has scored 14 goals in 15 matches for his club, and in two years, he boasts an impressive tally of 25 goals in 29 matches for Inter Miami.