Inter Miami unveils Lionel Messi: Where to buy the jersey he showed during the event?

Inter Miami has a new number 10. Lionel Messi has been unveiled as player of the team from Florida in a massive event at DRV PNK Stadium. In this article you will find how to buy the jersey he showed during the event.

The MLS has added one of the greatest soccer players of all time. David Beckham was able to convince Lionel Messi to sign with Inter Miami, a move that will undoubtedly have a major impact on the team.

DRV PNK Stadium, home of Inter Miami, received the arrival of the Argentine forward this Sunday. Lionel wore a particular outfit during the event, and here is all the information about the jersey he showed, including where and how to buy it.

Lionel Messi’s jersey during his presentation with Inter Miami: Where and how to buy it?

The waiting is over for Inter Miami fans. Lionel Messi has been unveiled as new signing of the team from Florida in an event that, despite the bad weather, caught everyone’s attention at DRV PNK Stadium.

As mentioned before, the presentation was delayed due to inclement weather. A storm swept through Florida before the event, prompting Inter Miami to reschedule for the safety of the fans.

However, the show must continue. Lionel Messi stepped on the field to be presented alongside members of the club. Of course fans are thrilled to know how to buy the jersey he showed, as his followers want to support the Argentine forward in every way possible.

In Fanatics, you can find the jersey Lionel Messi showed during the event. On their website, you will be able to purchase this piece as well as a wide range of other clothing items, including T-shirts, hats, jackets, and more! Click here to buy it!