Lionel Messi is officially the new star of Inter Miami and the MLS. Following two very complicated years at PSG, the legend from Argentina chose the United States as his next destination.

After many weeks of rumors, Inter Miami released the confirmation on social media with a spectacular video. Messi appears with his new jersey and the famous number 10.

Furthermore, Lionel Messi is introduced whistling the famous song which became almost an anthem in his country when they won the Qatar 2022 World Cup: “Muchachos, ahora nos volvimos a ilusionar.” It was just an amazing episode.

Lionel Messi’s first message as new player of Inter Miami

In the first seconds of Lionel Messi’s video introduction, he appears at DRV PNK Stadium covered with a black jacket and spraying a graffiti with his name on a wall. Then, the final revelation is made.

With the city of Miami as background, Messi appears smiling with his pink jersey and the number 10. One of the greatest players of all time sends a big invitation to the world: “Yes, guys. I’ll see you in Miami”.

This Sunday, the massive introduction event will be held at Miami and his first official game could be on July 21st at the 2023 Leagues Cup facing Cruz Azul of Liga MX.