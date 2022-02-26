Inter Miami play against Chicago Fire today at DRV PNK Stadium for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 1. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Inter Miami are ready to face Chicago Fire, Eastern Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This MatchWeek 1 game will take place at DRV PNK Stadium on February 26, 2022 at 6:00 PM (ET). The home team has a new opportunity to play better. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Inter Miami are eager to start the new season and leave behind the bad results of last year where the team could not play in the playoffs after they closed the season with negative numbers.

Same case for the Chicago Fire, a disappointing season with nine wins and twice as many losses. Chicago Fire was the third team in the Eastern Conference with fewer than 10 wins along with Toronto FC and FC Cincinnati.

Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 26, 2022.

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: DRV PNK Stadium, City Name, Country.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free trial)

Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire: Times by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire: Storylines

Inter Miami closed the 2021 MLS season with a negative record of 12-5-17, the team could not even maintain a winning record at home during the season as they won seven games and lost another eight. The last game of the regular season for Inter Miami was a 1-0 victory against New England on the road, and Inter Miami's top scorer during the 2021 MLS season was Gonzalo Higuain with 12 goals.

Chicago Fire had a poor season in 2021, but at least the team did have a winning record at home with 7-5-5. The Chicago Fire defense was weak for most of the season, the team lost 18 games and allowed an average of 1.59 goals per game. Chicago Fire have good players like Luka Stojanović who scored 8 goals in the 2021 MLS season along with Robert Berić with eight goals too.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the Eastern Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SKY GO Extra. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire: Predictions And Odds

Inter Miami are underdogs at home with 2.10 odds that will pay $210 bucks for a $100 bet at BetMGM, they won one of two games against the visitors last season. Chicago Fire are also underdogs at 3.10 odds. The draw is offered at 3.50 odds and the over 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Inter Miami 2.10.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!



BetMGM Inter Miami 2.15 Draw 3.50 / 2.5 Chicago Fire 3.10

* Odds via BetMGM.