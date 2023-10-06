Inter Miami will receive Cincinnati this Saturday, October 7 for the Matchday 37 of the 2023 MLS regular season. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

Inter Miami are eagerly awaiting the return of Lionel Messi, as he could make his comeback in this crucial match after a prolonged absence. The Argentine superstar’s return is pivotal because the team has no room for further errors; they must start winning to keep their postseason hopes alive.

The Florida team couldn’t secure victory in their last two matches, which were of significant importance as they faced direct rivals (a draw against New York City FC and a defeat against Chicago Fire). Therefore, they find themselves under even more pressure. Their upcoming opponents will be Cincinnati, the leaders of the Eastern Conference, who are eager to solidify their top position.

Inter Miami vs Cincinnati: Kick-Off Time

United States: 7:30 PM (ET)

Inter Miami vs Cincinnati: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Apple TV has the rights to broadcast MLS for the United States, Canada and the rest of the world. Other option for US is SiriusXM FC.