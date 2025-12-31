NY Mets News: Juan Soto reveals who helped him overcome slow start after NY Yankees exit

Some time ago, Juan Soto’s move from the New York Yankees to the Mets was a major headline, putting the spotlight squarely on what the Dominican star would do next in Queens. However, his early days with the team proved more challenging than expected.

Although he ultimately put together an outstanding season statistically, Soto admitted that he struggled to find his footing early on, and a former MLB star with a similar Mets background played a key role in helping him through it: Carlos Beltran.

“He shared that the same thing happened to him once when he was really struggling in New York,” Soto said during an interview on Siendo Honestos with Katherine Hernandez, as translated by The Post. “Everyone was piling on and the pressure was intense. To get through it, he started carrying a card with all his stats written on it.

“Every time he looked at it, he reminded himself: this is who I am as a player, not the version everyone else is trying to paint. That simple mental reset helped him break out of the slump.”

Carlos Beltran talks after being introduced as manager of the New York Mets.

Soto regained his form

Juan Soto’s debut season with the New York Mets was a tale of two halves, proving why he was worth every penny of his historic 15-year, $765 million contract. After bolting from the Bronx to Queens, the four-time All-Star initially struggled to find his rhythm, battling a slow start that saw him hitting just .241 with three home runs and 12 RBIs through the end of April.

However, as the weather warmed, so did Soto’s bat; he silenced restless fans at Citi Field by putting together a monster campaign that saw him set new career highs with 43 home runs and 38 stolen bases. His remarkable recovery led him to a third-place finish in the National League MVP race, as he anchored the Mets’ lineup and solidified his status as one of the premier offensive forces in baseball.

Beltran’s legacy in Queens

Carlos Beltran‘s legacy with the Mets serves as a powerful reminder that elite talent often requires time to adjust to the bright lights of New York. Despite earning an All-Star nod in 2005, his debut season was marred by career lows and a traumatic on-field collision that hindered his production.

However, Beltran silenced his critics the following year by launching an elite three-year stretch where he averaged 33 home runs and 113 RBIs while securing three consecutive Gold Gloves, ultimately cementing his status as one of the greatest all-around players in franchise history.

