Inter Miami is poised to have a massive change for the second half of the 2023 MLS season. After signing Lionel Messi recently, the squad from Florida is set to make another blockbuster move by reuniting the Argentinian striker with one of his former teammates at PSG.

After 23 years in Europe, Lionel Messi will try a new experience in North America. The 2022 FIFA World Cup champion has agreed terms with Inter Miami to join their cause this summer, rejecting offers from Saudi Arabia and FC Barcelona.

Even though Messi’s arrival is expected to bring about significant changes for the team, the club’s front office acknowledges that he will need support. Sergio Busquets has joined Inter Miami, but the team is also preparing additional surprises for their fans by acquiring top-tier players.

Report: Inter Miami is set to sign Messi’s former PSG teammate this summer

Inter Miami is struggling to compete nowadays. The team has a record of 5 wins, 1 draw, and 13 losses in the 2023 MLS season. To secure a spot in the playoffs, they require a substantial transformation in the second half of the campaign.

For this reason, David Beckham, the team’s owner, made a compelling offer to lure Messi to join them this summer. Despite having the option to return to FC Barcelona or play in Saudi Arabia, the Argentinian forward ultimately chose to join the MLS squad.

Now, with Messi on the roster, Inter Miami is bolstering their team with additional elite players to complement the striker’s talent. Sergio Busquets has already agreed to terms with the club, and rumors suggest that Jordi Alba will also be signing with the team. However, it appears that another major star might soon be joining them as well.

According to the Spanish outlet Diario Sport, Sergio Ramos is set to join Inter Miami this summer. The former teammate of Messi at PSG is currently a free agent, and the MLS side aims to strengthen their defense with the addition of a World Cup champion like him.

Ramos, 37, did not have an ideal time at PSG. Injuries limited his playing time more than he would have liked. However, it appears that he has now regained his fitness and is ready to join Inter Miami, where he can contribute to building a stronger defense for the team in the second half of the year.