Video: Lionel Messi scores 99th goal for Inter Miami vs Nashville SC in MLS

Lionel Messi is nearing the 100-goal mark with Inter Miami after a fabulous strike against Nashville SC in the MLS.

Lionel Messi found the back of the net with a top-bins-goal against Nashville SC. This represents the goal number 99 for the Argentine ace with MLS team Inter Miami shirt. Needless to say, it was a work of art.

It was a key goal as well, as Nashville started the game leading it and Inter Miami had to come back. First, an own goal tied the game, but now thanks to Messi’s strike, the took the momentary lead over the Eastern Conference’s first seed.

Nashville had a nine-point lead, but the game ended up in a tie. Hence, Inter Miami’s place in the MLS Supporters’ Shield standings kept them with the same deficit. Also, given the poor form Inter Miami has been in recently, this result could still definitely boost the moral and change the fortunes of the team. Nashville leads the conference after all.

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Messi is still unquestionably different

The MLS is getting more and more stars. Messi is 39 years old, yet he is still unbelievable and clearly the biggest difference-maker in the whole league. The fact is that without him, Inter Miami’s expectations would be much lower despite having other stars on the roster.

Messi. Left foot. 20 yards out. 🐐



Miami takes the lead on Nashville! pic.twitter.com/DuBJI7gxOz — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 13, 2026

In fact, Messi hit the post minutes after scoring. That would’ve been his 100th goal for the club. Inter Miami relies too much on what Messi can do, but he still delivers in every which way.

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The tie was a heart-wrenching result

While the result itself is not bad because this was against a higher-seeded team, the fact is this was a win until the very last minute of the game, where a goal from Sam Surridge tied the game.

Surridge was Inter Miami’s nightmare as he scored a brace against them in this match. Inter Miami were too close to get a statement win thanks to Messi’s efforts.