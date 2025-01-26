Trending topics:
NFL

NFL News: Jayden Daniels sends clear message to Commanders teammates after loss to Eagles

After tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Jayden Daniels addressed his Washington Commanders teammates about the motivation for the next season.

By Richard Tovar

Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders walks off the field after a 55-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
© Getty ImagesJayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders walks off the field after a 55-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles during the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Jayden Daniels didn’t hold back, speaking clearly and forcefully after the Washington Commanders’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game. The Commanders entered as underdogs and gave it their all, but ultimately, they were soundly defeated on the road in what was a historic win for the Eagles.

In his postgame comments, Daniels made it clear he never wants to feel that way again, stating, “I don’t want to have a feeling like this again.” He emphasized that it would serve as motivation for both him and his teammates heading into the 2025 season.

During the postgame press conference, Daniels didn’t hold back in his language, expressing his frustration over the loss. “Excuse my language, but I couldn’t be prouder of my guys in the locker room,” he said, acknowledging the tremendous effort, especially from the rookies.

Advertisement
Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders shakes hands with Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 26: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders shakes hands with Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles after the Eagles 55-23 win during the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar

ALSO READ

NHL News: Peter Laviolette sends very strong reminder to Rangers after heartbreaking loss vs Avalanche
NHL

NHL News: Peter Laviolette sends very strong reminder to Rangers after heartbreaking loss vs Avalanche

NBA News: Celtics' Jaylen Brown addresses the team's struggles with consistency
NBA

NBA News: Celtics' Jaylen Brown addresses the team's struggles with consistency

Seahawks hire former 49ers coach as offensive coordinator
NFL

Seahawks hire former 49ers coach as offensive coordinator

TJ Watt sends clear message to Steelers after another year without winning the Super Bowl
NFL

TJ Watt sends clear message to Steelers after another year without winning the Super Bowl

Better Collective Logo