NFL News: Jayden Daniels sends clear message to Commanders teammates after loss to Eagles

Jayden Daniels didn’t hold back, speaking clearly and forcefully after the Washington Commanders’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game. The Commanders entered as underdogs and gave it their all, but ultimately, they were soundly defeated on the road in what was a historic win for the Eagles.

In his postgame comments, Daniels made it clear he never wants to feel that way again, stating, “I don’t want to have a feeling like this again.” He emphasized that it would serve as motivation for both him and his teammates heading into the 2025 season.

During the postgame press conference, Daniels didn’t hold back in his language, expressing his frustration over the loss. “Excuse my language, but I couldn’t be prouder of my guys in the locker room,” he said, acknowledging the tremendous effort, especially from the rookies.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 26: Jayden Daniels #5 of the Washington Commanders shakes hands with Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles after the Eagles 55-23 win during the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Developing story…