NFL News: Seahawks hire former 49ers coach as offensive coordinator to help Mike Macdonald

The Seattle Seahawks are making various internal adjustments in hopes of improving next season, following their inability to make the playoffs in 2024 despite a solid 10-7 record under Mike McDonald. In his first season, McDonald showed a strong strategic foundation, which the team hopes to build on with the addition of a new offensive coordinator who previously worked with the San Francisco 49ers.

According to information from Ian Rapoport, the Seahawks have decided to hire Klint Kubiak as their offensive coordinator. Kubiak was with the 49ers in 2023, serving as the passing game coordinator, a role related to the offensive line.

Klint Kubiak brings a solid amount of experience, having started his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings in 2013. Since then, he has held various offensive positions and served as the offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints in 2024.

The Seahawks offense performed decently in 2024, reaching 10 wins for the first time in four years, though they again fell short of the postseason. They averaged 22.1 points per game, ranking 18th out of 32 teams. Their offense fared better than the 49ers in one of their two matchups, winning one of the games.

When was the last time the Seahawks played in a Super Bowl?

The Seahawks’ most recent deep playoff run was in 2014, when they made it to Super Bowl XLIX but lost to the Patriots. Their closest playoff appearance since then came in 2019, when they made it to the divisional playoffs but were eliminated by the Packers.

Kubiak’s most recent stint as offensive coordinator

In his latest role with the Saints, Kubiak struggled to elevate New Orleans’ offense, which ranked 24th out of 32 teams in the league, averaging just 19.9 points per game. No running back or receiver reached 1,000 yards.