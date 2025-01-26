Where to watch Argentina U20 vs Colombia U20 live for free in the USA: 2025 South American U20 Championship

Argentina U20 will face off against Colombia U20 in a Matchday 2 showdown of the South American U20 Championship. Here’s everything you need to know about kickoff times and how to watch the match on TV or through streaming platforms for fans in the United States.

Argentina opened their South American tournament campaign in spectacular fashion, dominating Brazil with a stunning 6-0 victory in a highly anticipated derby. The lopsided result shocked both fans and analysts, as the matchup between these continental powerhouses was expected to be much closer.

Riding high on this emphatic win, the Albiceleste aim to secure a second consecutive victory and edge closer to advancing to the next stage. Their next challenge comes against Colombia, who are making their tournament debut and looking to make a statement by claiming their first three points.

When will the Argentina U20 vs Colombia U20 match be played?

Argentina U20 play against Colombia U20 on Sunday, January 26, in Matchday 2 of the 2025 South American U20 Championship. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 PM (ET).

Argentina U20 vs Colombia U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

How to watch Argentina U20 vs Colombia U20 in the USA

Don’t miss the exciting 2025 South American U20 Championship clash between Argentina U20 and Colombia U20, streaming live in the USA. Watch the match on ViX and TUDN.