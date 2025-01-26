Trending topics:
NFL News: TJ Watt sends clear message to Steelers after another season without winning the Super Bowl

After another season falling short of Super Bowl glory, TJ Watt delivered a strong message about the current situation in Pittsburgh.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

TJ Watt linebacker of the Pittsburgh Steelers
© Logan Riely/Getty ImagesTJ Watt linebacker of the Pittsburgh Steelers

TJ Watt spoke about the disappointing end to the season for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The defensive star took part of the responsibility after an astonishing collapse with five consecutive losses, including the early elimination against the Ravens in the playoffs.

“It’s tough. Obviously, I’m very frustrated with how things ended and that’s just not with the last game. That’s with the last month of football. It’s a collection of things and it starts with myself. I need to play better. We need to play better. there’s not one thing that needs to be fixed here. There are a lot of things. It starts internally with myself needing to play better in bigger moments. It’ll be a long offseason to have to sit with that.”

Now, Watt’s future is the big question in Pittsburgh. Although the linebacker wants to win the Super Bowl with the Steelers, he only has one year left on his contract and that could bring huge offers from many championship contenders.

Will TJ Watt get a contract extension with Pittsburgh Steelers?

Although contract negotiations have yet to begin, TJ Watt reiterated that he hasn’t lost faith in the Steelers and believes he can fulfill his dream of becoming a champion in Pittsburgh. The interesting part of the situation is whether the Rooney family will spend what’s necessary to make him the highest-paid defensive player in history.

“I definitely haven’t lost confidence in this group. I feel like we have the pieces. I still have a lot of belief in the people in this building because I see the work that’s behind the scenes. We have a lot of capable man here. Like Mike Tomlin always says, it’s a results based business and if you’re not getting the results then you’re not doing the right thing and things need to change.”

NFL News: Russell Wilson might reportedly leave Steelers to play for Super Bowl champion head coach

see also

miguel angel fernandez castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

