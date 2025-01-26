What happens if Chiefs win, tie or lose vs Bills in the 2025 AFC Championship Game?

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium, with different scenarios for their future in the 2025 NFL Playoffs depending on a win, a tie or a loss. Head coach Andy Reid’s team will be looking to reach its third consecutive Super Bowl.

The Chiefs, first seeded in the AFC conference, have defeated the Houston Texans 23-14 in the divisional round with outstanding performances by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. Kansas City’s good form is represented in its roster, as there are no injured players for the upcoming game.

The Bills, meanwhile, defeated the Baltimore Ravens 27-25 at Highmark Stadium in the divisional round last Saturday and will now have to travel to Missouri to try to prevent the Chiefs from reaching another NFL final. It will be an intense game with three possible outcomes depending on the score.

What happens if the Chiefs win against the Bills?

If the Chiefs beat the Bills, they will advance to the Super Bowl to be played on February 9, where they will face the winner of the NFC conference final between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders, who will meet at Lincoln Financial Field. It would be the third consecutive Super Bowl for the Chiefs, who are in the AFC final for the seventh straight year.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs

What happens if the Chiefs and Bills tie?

If the game between the Chiefs and Bills ends in a tie, it will be decided in overtime. The period lasts 15 minutes and follows specific rules. Both teams are guaranteed one possession. The team that scores a touchdown on its opening possession, provided the other team does not score a touchdown on its possession, wins the game. Once both teams have had possession, the game goes into sudden death.

If the team that starts with possession scores and kicks the extra point to take a seven-point lead, the second team can win with a touchdown and a two-point conversion. If the team that receives the ball first scores a field goal, the other team will have their possession with the goal of tying or scoring a touchdown to win; if both remain tied after their first possession or there are no scores of any kind, the game continues. If the tie persists after 15 minutes, a second 15-minute overtime is played until there is a winner. There cannot be a tie in the playoffs.

What happens if the Chiefs lose to the Bills?

If the Chiefs lose to the Bills, they will be eliminated from the NFL playoffs and begin the offseason. In that case, Andy Reid’s team would have failed to win its third consecutive Super Bowl and Buffalo would be playing in the league finals after 32 years, with the goal of winning its first Super Bowl in franchise history.