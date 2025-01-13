NBA News: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander focused solely on Thunder wins, not personal recognition

The Oklahoma City Thunder are enjoying a stellar season, boasting a dominant 32-6 record, second only to the Cleveland Cavaliers in point differential. Anchoring this success is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a potential MVP candidate whose focus remains firmly on winning, despite criticisms surrounding his reliance on free throws.

According to Clemente Almanza of OKC Thunder Wire, Gilgeous-Alexander is unfazed by the narrative. Instead, he prioritizes efficiency and making an impact for his team. “None at all,” Gilgeous-Alexander said when asked if the criticism bothers him. “In the past couple of years, I led the NBA in drives. So I think naturally, I’m going to get fouled on drives. Usually, you get fouled on drives more than jump shots. I think that’s just a natural part of the game.”

He added: “And then I learned a few tricks through the trade along my way. I’ve turned it into a skill a little bit. As far as what people say, I don’t really care. As long as it’s efficient offense and my team wins, I’ll get it done.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Criticism seems to roll off Gilgeous-Alexander, who is now in his third consecutive NBA season as a legitimate MVP contender. His numbers speak volumes, as the Thunder star averages an outstanding 31.5 points per game on 52.7% shooting from the field and 35.8% from three-point range. These figures highlight not only his scoring ability but also his efficiency as a primary offensive option.

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets drives against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 and Chet Holmgren #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first quarter at Ball Arena on October 24, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.

Advertisement

His performance has been instrumental in propelling Oklahoma City to the top of the Western Conference standings. Despite the questions surrounding his free-throw frequency, SGA has turned this aspect of his game into a clear advantage, showcasing his ability to penetrate defenses and draw contact.

Advertisement

see also NBA News: Draymond Green reveals which teammate can step up alongside Curry in Kuminga’s absence

Comparisons with Nikola Jokic

When placed alongside Nikola Jokic, another leading MVP candidate, Gilgeous-Alexander’s offensive focus sets him apart. Jokic’s playmaking brilliance and ability to involve teammates make him a unique force, but SGA’s scoring prowess and aggressiveness in attacking the basket provide a contrasting style of dominance.

Advertisement

Moreover, Gilgeous-Alexander leads the league in free-throw attempts, a reflection of his relentless drives to the basket. While some fans view this reliance as a flaw, SGA and his teammates see it as a testament to his skill in breaking down defenses. Comparatively, his career average stands at 6.8 attempts per game, with a career-high 10.9 during the 2022-23 season. This season, he’s converting an impressive 89.3% of his free throws, solidifying his reputation as one of the league’s most reliable scorers in clutch moments.

A consistent MVP contender

SGA’s ability to stay in the MVP conversation for three consecutive seasons underscores his consistency and growth as a player. While others may experience fluctuations in form, Gilgeous-Alexander continues to deliver elite production, evolving his game to meet the demands of his team.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His dominance extends beyond scoring; his efficiency at the line and his ability to lead under pressure make him indispensable to the Thunder’s success. Far from being a weakness, his mastery of free-throw opportunities highlights his capacity to turn criticism into fuel for his game.