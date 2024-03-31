Inter Miami aim to secure a spot in the Concacaf Champions League semifinals as they gear up to take on Liga MX leaders Monterrey in the first leg of the quarterfinals. Dive into the essential particulars right here, including the match date, kickoff time, and a curated array of streaming options tailored specifically for viewers throughout the United States.

In a showdown between two teams navigating post-FIFA Matchday challenges, Inter Miami and Monterrey find themselves grappling with varying forms. Inter Miami have struggled to find their footing, evident in their recent MLS Matchday 6 draw against New York FC, a team enduring a lackluster season thus far. The absence of their star player, Lionel Messi, has undoubtedly impacted Inter’s performance, necessitating a swift recovery.

On the other hand, Monterrey, until recently, maintained an unblemished record in Liga MX, emerging as the sole undefeated team up to Matchday 13. However, a setback against Chivas, resulting in a 2-0 defeat, halted their streak. Nonetheless, the Rayados remain at the top of the league standings. As they prepare to face Messi’s squad, Monterrey must pivot from their previous loss and focus on doing well.

When will the Inter Miami vs Monterrey match be played?

The game for the first leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions League quarterfinals between Inter Miami and Monterrey will be played this Wednesday, April 3 at 8:00 PM (ET).}

Inter Miami vs Monterrey: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Inter Miami vs Monterrey

This first leg game of the 2024 Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal between Inter Miami and Monterrey will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo (free trial). Other options: Fox Sports 1, TUDN USA, Foxsports.com, TUDN App, TUDN.com, FOX Sports App.