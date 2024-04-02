Inter Miami host Monterrey in the first leg of the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup on Wednesday and everyone wonders whether Lionel Messi will play from the get-go. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Gerardo Martino couldn’t confirm whether the No. 10 will start.

“We’ll define that tomorrow,” the Herons’ coach said when asked by Michelle Kaufman of the Miami Herald if Messi will play. “Today, I don’t know. He trained, yes. Tomorrow we will decide, there are still 24 hours left.“

Martino made it clear that the priority is not to risk Messi, regardless of how high the stakes will be in this clash. There’s still a long way to go this season, which is why Inter Miami will wait until the last minute for Leo.

“Leo suffered an injury, we have to manage the times of that injury. We must not put at risk the physical conditions of our player. What we’ll determine is mainly what’s best for Leo, and from there we’ll make the right decisions,” Martino added.

Messi’s injury worries Inter Miami

Messi hasn’t played since March 13, when he was subbed out only 50 minutes into the return leg of the Concachampions round of 16 against Nashville. After the game, Martino said the Argentine star had a hamstring injury.

The 36-year-old has missed three Inter Miami games since then, while he was also ruled out for the March international friendlies the Argentine national team played in the US against El Salvador and Costa Rica.

Messi returned to team practice Tuesday, with his sights set on taking part in the big game against Rayados. The Liga MX giants will visit Chase Stadium on April 3, with the rematch at Estadio BBVA scheduled for a week later.

The Herons have so far struggled without Leo. While they managed to beat DC United on the road in the first game since he got injured, Inter Miami were thrashed by the New York Red Bulls before being held to a draw by New York City FC.