The 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup returns this week and it will bring us an exciting showdown between Inter Miami and Monterrey in the first leg of the quarterfinals. But of course, the question everyone makes is whether Lionel Messi will play on Wednesday night.

The Argentine star has been on the sidelines since March 13, when he was subbed out in the return leg of the Concachampions round of 16 against Nashville due to a hamstring injury.

Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino said the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner remains questionable for this clash, with the team taking until Tuesday to decide if they can count on Leo or not.

With Messi questionable, Inter Miami’s probable lineup

Needless to say, the only thing Miami is worried about right now is whether Messi will make it on time for Wednesday’s clash. Since the stakes will be high, the Herons will probably wait for him until the last minute.

Inter Miami’s predicted lineup: Drake Callender; Marcelo Weigandt, Tomas Aviles, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Noah Allen, Jordi Alba; Julian Gressel, Sergio Busquets, Diego Gomez; Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi/Robert Taylor.

Monterrey’s predicted lineup

Monterrey have just suffered their first loss of the year at the hands of Chivas Guadalajara in the Liga MX. Rayados come from knocking out FC Cincinnati in the Concachampions though, and coach Fernando Ortiz is expected to have a squad at full strength to take the field at Chase Stadium.

Monterrey’s probable starting XI: Esteban Andrada; Stefan Medina, Victor Guzman, Hector Moreno, Gerardo Arteaga/Jesus Gallardo; Luis Romo, Jorge Rodriguez; Maximiliano Meza, Sergio Canales, Arturo Gonzalez/Tecatito Corona; German Berterame.