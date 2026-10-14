Inter Miami vs NYCFC: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for a MLS game on October 14, 2026

Inter Miami host NYCFC at Nu Stadium in a crucial MLS regular-season matchup as both clubs pursue their postseason goals. Find out how to watch Lionel Messi and the Herons take on New York City FC live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Inter Miami vs NYCFC Tournament Major League Soccer Date Wednesday, October 14, 2026 Time 7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT TV Channels – Live Stream Apple TV

How to watch Inter Miami vs NYCFC in the USA

In the United States, the match will be available to stream live on Apple TV, which carries every MLS game during the 2026 season.

Can I watch Inter Miami vs NYCFC for free?

Eligible viewers may be able to watch Inter Miami vs NYCFC for free through Apple TV‘s seven-day free trial. The official MLS page advertises a seven-day trial followed by a paid monthly subscription.

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Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Inter Miami return to Nu Stadium looking to strengthen their position in the Eastern Conference as the MLS regular season approaches its conclusion. The Herons enter the matchup after a convincing 4-0 win over D.C. United, a result that provided a timely boost in their push for a strong postseason position. Lionel Messi remains central to Miami’s attack, while Luis Suarez and the team’s other attacking options will look to maintain that momentum.

Players of Inter Miami pose for a team photograph prior to the MLS match (Source: Rich Storry/Getty Images)

NYCFC arrive in Miami needing points to improve their playoff prospects. The New York side have had an inconsistent run of results, and their defensive record has been a concern. With the regular season nearing its end, every result matters as clubs try to secure a postseason place and improve their position ahead of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

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The matchup also offers a chance for Inter Miami to build on their recent head-to-head success. Miami won the previous meeting between the teams this season, 3-2, and have enjoyed a strong recent record against NYCFC. The visitors will need a more consistent performance if they are to leave Florida with a result that helps their playoff campaign.

Messi is one of the key players to watch after scoring twice in the previous match against D.C. United. NYCFC will look to Nicolas Fernandez Mercau, one of their leading attacking threats, to help them challenge Miami’s defense. With both teams seeking important points at this stage of the season, the game carries significance for their respective postseason ambitions.

Inter Miami vs NYCFC: Predicted Lineups

Inter Miami (4-3-3): Dayne St. Clair; Sergio Reguilon, Micael, Casemiro, Gonzalo Lujan; Matias Galarza, David Ayala, Rodrigo De Paul; German Berterame, Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi.

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NYCFC (4-2-3-1): Matt Freese; Lucas Cavallo, James Sands, Thiago Martins, Tayvon Gray; Aidan O’Neill, Andres Perea; Hannes Wolf, Ignacio Fernandez, Agustin Ojeda; Alonso Martinez.

What time is the Inter Miami vs NYCFC match?

Inter Miami vs NYCFC kicks off on Wednesday, October 14, at 7:30 PM ET at Nu Stadium in Miami, Florida. Fans watching from other parts of the United States can follow the match at these local start times:

Eastern Time: 7:30 PM

Central Time: 6:30 PM

Mountain Time: 5:30 PM

Pacific Time: 4:30 PM