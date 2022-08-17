Inter Miami will face Toronto FC for a Week 26 matchup of the 2022 MLS Regular Season. Check out when, where and how to watch this Major League Soccer game in the US.

Inter Miami will host Toronto FC for the Week 26 of the 2022 MLS Regular season. Check out the crucial information about this game such as date, time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream this Major League Soccer game in the United States.

Inter Miami finally have some issues resolved. In fact, the team managed by the English Phil Neville has an unbeaten streak of four games. Since their 2-0 loss to New York City FC, Inter Miami have registered 2 wins and 2 draws. In fact, their last matchup was against the current MLS Cup champions at home, in which they won by 3-2.

On the other side, Toronto FC have an unbeaten streak of their own. In their last four matchups, Toronto have registered three wins and one draw. Until week 21, the team managed by Bob Bradley couldn't clinched at least one win in the 2022 MLS Season. A real turnover for the Canadian side.

Inter Miami vs Toronto FC: Date

Inter Miami will face Toronto FC on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. This Major League Soccer game is for the Week 26 of the 2022 MLS Regular Season.

Inter Miami vs Toronto FC: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Inter Miami vs Toronto FC in the US

This 2022 MLS Regular season game between Inter Miami and Toronto FC for Week 26 will be played on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). It will be available to watch and live stream on ESPN+ as well as my33 WBFS TV and Inter Miami App in the US.