Where to watch Napoli vs Chelsea in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Napoli and Chelsea will face each other in the league stage Matchday 8 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

A high-stakes clash features two familiar rivals with very different paths but the same urgency for points. Chelsea come in after a slim 1–0 win over Pafos on Matchday 7, a result that pushed the Blues into eighth place and an automatic round-of-16 spot, though the margin for error remains thin.

Napoli, meanwhile, are in must-win territory after a 1–1 draw with Copenhagen left them 25th with eight points and outside the qualification picture, meaning only a victory keeps their hopes alive.

When will the Napoli vs Chelsea match be played?

Napoli play against Chelsea this Wednesday, January 28, in the league stage Matchday 8 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Eljif Elmas of SSC Napoli – Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images

Napoli vs Chelsea: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Napoli vs Chelsea in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Napoli and Chelsea. Catch all the action live on Paramount+. Other options: ViX.