Inter and Barcelona will face each other for Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here, check out all the information about this must-see match such as date, time and how to watch this game. In the United States, you can stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

This match will be crucial for the future of Group C. Both, Inter and Barcelona, have beaten Viktoria Plzeň and lost 2-0 to Bayern. So, these two encounters are important for both sides, who have to prove themselves.

Barcelona have won their last two La Liga matches (Mallorca 1-0, Elche, 3-0), while Inter have lost their last two Serie A matches: was defeated 1-2 by Roma at home on Sunday and lost 3-1 to Udinese. Can they recover in Champions League?

Inter vs Barcelona: Date

Inter and Barcelona will clash for Matchday 3 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, October 4 at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan. Inter have won only once in five UEFA home games against Barcelona, drawing 3 and losing 1.

Inter vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch or live stream free Inter vs Barcelona in the US and Canada

The match between Inter and Barcelona for the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage will be broadcast in the US by fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial. You can also watch it on Paramount+ (free-trial), TUDN.com, Univision, Univision NOW, VIX+, TUDN USA, TUDN App. In Canada, you can watch it on DAZN.