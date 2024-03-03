Inter will face Genoa in the upcoming Matchday 27 of the 2023/2024 Serie A season. Here, you can discover comprehensive details about this fixture, including information on how to catch the game on TV or through live streaming in your country.
[Watch Inter vs Genoa in the US on Paramount+]
The match concluding Matchday 27 offers Inter Milan an excellent chance to solidify their lead. With a significant portion of the Serie A season still ahead, securing three points in this game could make it challenging for competitors to close the gap, potentially setting a large lead in the title race.
Their immediate pursuers, Juventus, suffered a defeat to Napoli, which means a victory for Inter would extend their lead to 15 points. They face Genoa, currently in 12th place, a team positioned comfortably away from both European qualification and relegation battles, seemingly without much immediate ambition. However, Inter must remain vigilant and avoid complacency to ensure their position at the top.
Inter vs Genoa: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (March 5)
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (March 5)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 1:15 AM (March 5)
Indonesia: 3:45 AM (March 5)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (March 5)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 7:45 AM (March 5)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 8:45 AM (March 5)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM (March 5)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Inter vs Genoa: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN Sports 2, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN Deutschland, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD
India: Sports18, Sports18 3, JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Premium, Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: discovery+, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App
Israel: Sport 4
Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 251, Sky Sport Calcio
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3, Sport TV+
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: Maximum 360, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sport Live 1
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport D 1
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1
United Kingdom: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, discovery+
USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Great Goal