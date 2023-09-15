Juventus will face off Lazio this Saturday, September 16 in what will be the Matchday 4 of the 2023/2024 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Juventus have commenced the season in excellent form, clearly indicating their readiness to contend for significant objectives once more. They have amassed a total of 7 points out of a possible 9 and find themselves only behind Inter and AC Milan, the two teams that have emerged victorious in all of their matches played so far.
Now, Juventus aim to secure another victory to edge closer to the top of the league table. Their opponents for this fixture will be Lazio, who are renowned for being formidable adversaries. However, Lazio have not had the most auspicious start in Serie A, with just one win and two losses, and they are determined to enhance their performance statistics.
Juventus vs Lazio: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 10:00 AM
Australia: 11:00 PM
Bangladesh: 7:00 PM
Belgium: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Canada: 9:00 AM
Croatia: 3:00 PM
Denmark: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
France: 3:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
Ghana: 1:00 PM
Greece: 4:00 PM
India: 6:30 PM
Indonesia: 9:00 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Israel: 4:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Jamaica: 8:00 AM
Kenya: 4:00 PM
Malaysia: 9:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Morocco: 3:00 PM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
New Zealand: 1:00 AM (September 17)
Nigeria: 2:00 PM
Norway: 3:00 PM
Philippines: 9:00 PM
Poland: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 2:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 4:00 PM
Serbia: 3:00 PM
Singapore: 9:00 PM
South Africa: 3:00 PM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Sweden: 3:00 PM
Switzerland: 3:00 PM
UAE: 5:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
United States: 9:00 AM (ET)
Juventus vs Lazio: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium,
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Israel: Sport 3
Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zona, Lazio Style Channel, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Spain: Come on, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Football
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport D 1, Blue Sport 2 Live
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Network