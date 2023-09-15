Juventus vs Lazio: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Serie A in your country

Juventus will face off Lazio this Saturday, September 16 in what will be the Matchday 4 of the 2023/2024 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Juventus vs Lazio online in the US on Paramount+]

Juventus have commenced the season in excellent form, clearly indicating their readiness to contend for significant objectives once more. They have amassed a total of 7 points out of a possible 9 and find themselves only behind Inter and AC Milan, the two teams that have emerged victorious in all of their matches played so far.

Now, Juventus aim to secure another victory to edge closer to the top of the league table. Their opponents for this fixture will be Lazio, who are renowned for being formidable adversaries. However, Lazio have not had the most auspicious start in Serie A, with just one win and two losses, and they are determined to enhance their performance statistics.

Juventus vs Lazio: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 11:00 PM

Bangladesh: 7:00 PM

Belgium: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 10:00 AM

Canada: 9:00 AM

Croatia: 3:00 PM

Denmark: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 4:00 PM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

Ghana: 1:00 PM

Greece: 4:00 PM

India: 6:30 PM

Indonesia: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Israel: 4:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Jamaica: 8:00 AM

Kenya: 4:00 PM

Malaysia: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Morocco: 3:00 PM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

New Zealand: 1:00 AM (September 17)

Nigeria: 2:00 PM

Norway: 3:00 PM

Philippines: 9:00 PM

Poland: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 4:00 PM

Serbia: 3:00 PM

Singapore: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 3:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

Sweden: 3:00 PM

Switzerland: 3:00 PM

UAE: 5:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

United States: 9:00 AM (ET)

Juventus vs Lazio: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium,

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Israel: Sport 3

Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zona, Lazio Style Channel, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Spain: Come on, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Football

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport D 1, Blue Sport 2 Live

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Network