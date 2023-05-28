Iraq U-20 vs England U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in your country

Matchday 3 of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup will have an unbalanced game between Iraq U-20 and England U-20. This match in group E will take place at Estadio Unico Diego Armando Maradona. Learn out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Iraq U-20 vs England U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]

Iraq U-20 technically have a mathematical chance to be in the round of 16, but their probabilities are almost non-existent in reality. They lost both games and have a goal differential of -7. Their first target would be getting a win by at least eight goals to top Slovakia U-20, although that might not be enough because they also need Uruguay U-20 not to tie with Tunisia U-20.

England U-20 were one of the early qualified teams to the round of 16. Their win over Uruguay U-20 sealed the deal with six points despite there is still one game left. It’s not impossible for them to finish second if they lose this match, so they have to get a tie to be sure of ending first.

Iraq U-20 vs England U-20: Kick-Off Time

Iraq U-20 will see England U-20 at Estadio Unico Diego Armando Maradona on Matchday 3 of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup this Sunday, May 28.

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM (ET)

Egypt: 9:00 PM

England: 7:00 PM

France: 8:00 PM

Greece: 8:00 PM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (May 29)

Iran: 9:30 PM

Iraq: 9:00 PM

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Morocco: 7:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM (May 29)

Portugal: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

South Africa: 8:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Iraq U-20 vs England U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App

Canada: TSN+, RDS App

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

France: L’Equipe Web

Greece: ERT Sports

Indonesia: Vidio, Moji

International: FIFA+

Iran: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Iraq: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2

Mexico: TUDN, VIX+, TUDN En Vivo

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 3

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 4

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

United States: Fubo (free trial), Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App