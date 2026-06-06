Venezuela vs Turkiye: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 6, 2026

Venezuela will take on Turkiye at the Chase Stadium in a 2026 international friendly. Türkiye is looking to get its team ready for its World Cup debut against a Venezuela side that wants to prepare for future competitions. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Venezuela vs Turkiye Tournament Friendly Date Saturday, June 6, 2026 Time 6:00 PM (ET) / 3:00 PM (PT) TV Channels Fox Soccer Plus Live Stream Fubo, ViX, FOX One

How to watch Venezuela vs Turkiye in the USA

Soccer fans in the United States can watch the match live on Fox Soccer Plus through traditional television coverage. Those looking to stream the action can do so on Fubo, ViX, or FOX One.

From the opening whistle to the final moments, every key play will be shown live, including the biggest chances and any late-game drama. Don’t miss this highly anticipated contest.

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Can I watch Venezuela vs Turkiye for free?

Soccer fans across the United States can watch this highly anticipated showdown live on Fubo, which will provide nationwide streaming coverage of the broadcast.

New subscribers can also take advantage of a five-day free trial, offering an easy way to tune in. With plenty at stake, make sure you don’t miss a single moment of the action.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Turkey continues its World Cup preparations with a high-stakes test against Venezuela, a matchup that carries extra significance as the Turks gear up for their long-awaited return to the tournament.

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Back on soccer’s biggest stage for the first time since their memorable third-place finish at the 2002 FIFA World Cup, Turkey arrives with a talented roster and ambitions of making a deep run.

Venezuela, meanwhile, enters after narrowly missing out on a spot in the Intercontinental Playoff and will view this showdown as a valuable opportunity to measure itself against a Europe’s strong side.

Jon Aramburu of Venezuela – Rich Storry/Getty Images

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Venezuela vs Turkiye: Predicted Lineups

Venezuela (4-2-3-1): Contreras; Aramburu, Vivas, Ferraresi, Quintero; Segovia, Casseres; Martinez, Carmona, Mendoza; Ramirez.

Turkiye (4-2-3-1): Bayindir; Muldur, Kabak, Soyuncu, Kadioglu; Ozcan, Kokcu; Uzun, Guler, Yildiz; Gul.

What time is the Venezuela vs Turkiye match?

The match kicks off today, June 6, at 6:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 6:00 PM

Central Time: 5:00 PM

Mountain Time: 4:00 PM

Pacific Time: 3:00 PM