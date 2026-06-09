Why is Venezuela not playing at the 2026 World Cup?

Venezuela narrowly missed out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a dramatic finish to the CONMEBOL qualifiers. Discover how La Vinotinto's campaign came to an end.

Venezuela will not be playing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after falling short during the CONMEBOL qualifying campaign. Despite the expanded 48-team tournament format, which granted South America six automatic spots and one intercontinental playoff berth, La Vinotinto finished eighth in the final standings and missed out on qualification.

The Venezuelans entered the final matchday with hopes of reaching at least the playoff position, but a 6-3 defeat against Colombia, combined with Bolivia’s victory over Brazil, ended their World Cup dream. Venezuela finished with 18 points, two behind Bolivia, which secured seventh place and advanced to the intercontinental playoffs.

The elimination was especially painful given the strong start Venezuela enjoyed earlier in the qualifying cycle. At one stage, La Vinotinto occupied a direct qualification spot, but a difficult second half of the campaign saw the team slide down the table and ultimately miss the tournament.

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How did Venezuela perform in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers?

Venezuela ended the CONMEBOL qualifiers in eighth place. The team managed only four victories throughout the campaign and was unable to maintain the momentum it built during the opening rounds. While the expanded World Cup format increased South America’s allocation to six direct berths and one playoff spot, Venezuela still finished outside the qualification positions.

Salomon Rondon of Venezuela reacts during the South American FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match. Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images

Their fate was sealed on the final matchday when they suffered a high-scoring loss to Colombia. At the same time, Bolivia claimed the playoff berth by defeating Brazil, leaving Venezuela just short of extending its campaign.

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What does this mean for Venezuela’s World Cup history?

The result extends Venezuela’s long-standing wait for a first appearance at a FIFA World Cup. Unlike every other CONMEBOL nation, La Vinotinto has never qualified for the men’s World Cup, and the 2026 cycle represented one of its best opportunities due to the tournament’s expansion.

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Following the disappointing finish, Venezuela now turns its attention toward the next World Cup cycle and future international competitions. With a core of experienced players and emerging young talent, the national team will look to regroup and continue pursuing the historic qualification that has so far remained out of reach.