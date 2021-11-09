Ireland take on Portugal at Aviva Stadium in Dublin for the Group A of the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Ireland vs Portugal: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022

Ireland and Portugal meet in the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. This game will take place at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on November 11, 2021 at 2:45 PM (ET). Let the visitors suffer. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel and location.

Ireland, the home team, have nothing to lose in this game against the Portuguese as they were eliminated from the qualifiers. Ireland barely managed to win a game against Azerbaijan 1-0 on the road, the rest were negative numbers with 2 draws and 3 losses.

Portugal are guaranteed a place in the playoffs if they lose this game or the next one against Serbia, but they want to qualify directly to the 2022 Qatar World Cup without going through another round (playoffs). Portugal have 16 points in second place in Group A, while Serbia have 17 points.

Ireland vs Portugal: Date

Ireland and Portugal play for the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022 on Thursday, November 11 at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. The home team want to do everything they can to prevent the visitors from winning the game, but Portugal won a game against Ireland in September at home.

Ireland vs Portugal: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Ireland vs Portugal at the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022

This game for the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022, Ireland and Portugal at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Thursday, November 11, for the Group A will be broadcast in the US exclusively by TUDN.com, ESPN+, TUDNxtra, TUDN App