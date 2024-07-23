FC Barcelona of Spain is in search of a star signing, and the club are convinced that their effort to sign a winger from Athletic Club will be successful, who will soon say “yes, I do” in the next few hours to become a Barça player and teammate of Lamine Yamal.

According to Sports 45, it is expected that in the coming days there will be a new contact between Deco, Barça’s sporting director, and Felix Tainta, the player’s agent. This contact could be crucial to close the deal and for Nico Williams to become a new Barça player. The club is confident that this next contact will be the definitive one.

FC Barcelona have everything ready to pay the clause and register the player, but only the definitive green light from the winger is missing. Optimism is high and only the definitive confirmation of the player is missing for him to become a new Barça player.

FC Barcelona close to signing Nico Williams

Barcelona is anxiously awaiting Nico Williams’ decision; they want to close the signing as soon as possibleto prevent the operation from getting complicated and Nico having to return to training with Athletic, according to the Sports 45 report.The longer the decision is delayed, the more difficult the operation will be and the more pressure there will be on the player.

Nico Williams of Spain celebrates scoring his team’s third goal with teammate Lamine Yamal during the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between Spain and Georgia at Cologne Stadium on June 30, 2024 in Cologne, Germany. Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images

What will happen if Nico Williams can’t decide?

If Nico Williams does not say “yes” in the next few hours, the operation will be complicated. The player would have to return to training with Athletic and the environmental pressure would grow. In addition, Barça would have to look for other alternatives in the market.

When will the signing of Nico Williams be made official?

If Nico Williams responds positively in the next few hours, the signing could be official next week. Barça would have to pay the termination clause and sign the contract with the player. However, it is also possible that the signing will be delayed until after the preseason. This would depend on the availability of Nico Williams and the negotiations between Barça and Athletic Club.