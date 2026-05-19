St. Louis vs Houston Dynamo: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the US Open Cup match on May 19, 2026

|Match Summary
|Match
|St. Louis City SC vs Houston Dynamo
|Tournament
|US Open Cup
|Date
|Tuesday, May 19, 2026
|Time
|8:00 PM (ET) / 5:00 PM (PT)
|TV Channel
|–
|Live Stream
|CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV
How to watch St. Louis vs Houston Dynamo in the USA
Fans in the United States will have multiple ways to watch this high-profile clash live, with comprehensive coverage available from kickoff to the final whistle across a range of TV and streaming platforms.
Viewers can follow the match on CBS Sports Network, with additional streaming access provided through Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu + Live TV, ensuring plenty of options to stay tuned in throughout the action.
Can I watch St. Louis vs Houston Dynamo for free?
Fans in the United States can watch the match live on Fubo, which is currently providing a 5-day free trial for new eligible subscribers.
After the trial period ends, users can choose whether to continue with a paid subscription or cancel, depending on their preference after experiencing the service.
Match Preview: What’s at stake?
It’s a matchup between two sides heading in sharply different directions during the 2016 campaign, as Houston Dynamo arrive with 21 points, just 8 points below the current Western Conference Leaders, Vancouver Whitecaps.
While league form has been solid enough to keep them in the playoff picture, the focus now shifts to knockout competition, where the US Open Cup offers a realistic path to silverware this season for them. Standing in their way are St. Louis City SC, a side struggling near the bottom of the Western standings.
This means, the US Open Cup is their clearest remaining opportunity to salvage a disappointing year—setting the stage for a high-stakes clash where neither team can afford a missed chance.
Conrad Wallem of St. Louis City SC – Jamie Sabau/Getty Images
St. Louis vs Houston Dynamo: Predicted Lineups
St. Louis (3-4-3): Roman Bürki, Mamadou Fall, Dante Polvara, Baumgartl, Chris Durkin, Conrad Wallem, Tomas Totland, Miguel Perez, Simon Becher, Eduard Löwen, Marcel Hartel.
Houston Dynamo (3-4-2-1): Jonathan Bond, Antônio Carlos, Artur, Agustin Resch, Felipe Andrade, Jack McGlynn, Diadie Samassékou, Lawrence Ennali, Mateusz Bogusz, Guilherme Augusto, Ezequiel Ponce.
What time is the St. Louis vs Houston Dynamo match?
The match kicks off today, May 19, at 8:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:
Eastern Time: 8:00 PM
Central Time: 7:00 PM
Mountain Time: 6:00 PM
Pacific Time: 5:00 PM