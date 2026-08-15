Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Fateh in 2026-27 Saudi Pro League Matchday 1?

Al Nassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, begin their title defense in the Saudi Pro League by facing Al Fateh on Matchday 1.

Ange Postecoglou makes his debut as Al Nassr’s head coach, facing Al Fateh on Matchday 1 of the 2026–27 Saudi Pro League. Although official confirmation is still pending, Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to miss the match after marrying Georgina Rodriguez and only recently returning to training, just a few days before the start of the campaign.

There is also no certainty regarding his availability next Tuesday, August 18, against Al Diriyah in the Saudi King’s Cup. Therefore, CR7 could be expected to return at full fitness on Friday, August 21, against Al Riyadh.

After representing Portugal at the 2026 World Cup, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to his club with a new look and the same energy as always. The goal? To secure back-to-back titles alongside his teammates.

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Cristiano Ronaldo eyes historic milestone

Cristiano Ronaldo enters the season with a singular focus: closing the gap on the historic 1,000-career-goal milestone. Sitting at 976 official goals, the Portuguese superstar continues to rely on his relentless work ethic and lethal instincts in front of net as the focal point of his team’s attack.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr applauds the fans.

Defending the Saudi Pro League title

Al-Nassr enter the new Saudi Pro League season determined to defend their title following a championship run in the 2025–26 campaign. That triumph marked Cristiano Ronaldo’s first league title in Saudi Arabia, secured after an impressive domestic run where the team racked up 86 points in 34 matches. As the new tournament gets underway, the Riyadh club will look to maintain its dominance and replicate that success with the Portuguese star leading the charge.

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Which forwards could Postecoglou use?

As Ange Postecoglou might look to reshape Al-Nassr‘s attack in Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential absence, he boasts a star-studded group of frontline options. João Félix and Sadio Mane provide premier versatility and creative spark, whether operating through the center or off the wing, while Kingsley Coman offers world-class pace and elite 1v1 threat out wide.

Supported by dynamic talent like Angelo, Postecoglou has no shortage of high-profile firepower to keep the attacking unit fluid and lethal.