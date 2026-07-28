Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs Merida in 2026 friendly?

Find out whether Cristiano Ronaldo is playing in Al Nassr's preseason friendly against Merida AD, including his availability status and the latest team updates.

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play today when Al Nassr face Spanish club Merida AD in a preseason friendly, as the Saudi Pro League champions continue their preparations for the 2026‑27 season under new head coach Ange Postecoglou.

Al Nassr enter the match after opening their preseason with a 2-1 loss to Benfica B, a game in which several first-team stars were unavailable. Ronaldo, Sadio Mané, Joao Felix, and others didn’t feature as Postecoglou managed a limited squad in his unofficial debut.

Ronaldo, who helped Al Nassr capture the Saudi Pro League title last season, has yet to rejoin Al Nassr following his participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup, meaning he won’t take part in the club’s second preseason fixture.

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Why isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo playing today?

Ronaldo hasn’t yet returned to training with Al Nassr after the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. As a result, he is expected to remain unavailable while continuing his scheduled post-tournament break.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr reacts during the Saudi Pro League match. Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images

Several other international players, including Sadio Mané and Joao Felix, are also still away from the team, leaving Postecoglou without some of his biggest attacking options during the early stages of preseason.

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Who could lead Al Nassr against Merida?

With Ronaldo unavailable, Al Nassr is expected to rely on other members of the squad as Postecoglou continues evaluating his team before the new season. Abdullah Al-Hamdan is among the players who could lead the attack, while Kingsley Coman and Abdulrahman Ghareeb are expected to provide width.