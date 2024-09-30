Trending topics:
Al Nassr vs Al Rayyan: Where to watch and live stream 2024–25 AFC Champions League

Al-Nassr will face Al Rayyan in the league stage Matchday 1 of the 2024–25 AFC Champions League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr
© IMAGO / AFLOSPORTCristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr

By Leonardo Herrera

Al-Nassr will play against Al Rayyan in their Matchday 2 game of the 2024–25 AFC Champions League group stage. Here’s your complete guide to the matchup, including key venue information and how to watch the game live, whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming it online in your country.

[Watch Al Nassr vs Al Rayyan live in the USA on Paramount+]

Al Nassr’s 2024-25 AFC Champions League campaign got off to a rocky start as the Saudi side, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, could only manage a draw against Al-Shorta. Expected to dominate, Al Nassr failed to capitalize on their chances, leaving them with plenty of work to do. With their eyes set on the top of the group, they’ll now be looking for their first win to jumpstart their tournament run.

Next up, Al Nassr will face Al Rayyan, who are coming off a tough defeat to Al Hilal. Despite the loss, the Qatari side showed flashes of potential against one of the region’s strongest teams. While Al Nassr are considered the favorites in this matchup, they’ll need to remain focused and avoid underestimating Al Rayyan’s ability to bounce back.

Al Nassr vs Al Rayyan: Kick-Off Time in your country

Argentina: 3:00 PMAustralia: 4:00 AM (October 1)Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (October 1)Canada: 2:00 PMFrance: 8:00 PMGermany: 8:00 PMIndia: 11:30 PMIndonesia: 2:00 AM (October 1)Ireland: 7:00 PMItaly: 8:00 PMMalaysia: 2:00 AM (October 1)Mexico: 12:00 PMNetherlands: 8:00 PMNigeria: 7:00 PMPortugal: 7:00 PMSouth Africa: 8:00 PMSpain: 8:00 PMUAE: 10:00 PMUK: 7:00 PMUSA: 2:00 PM (ET)

Al Nassr vs Al Rayyan: TV Channel and Live Streaming in your country

Argentina: Disney+ ArgentinaAustralia: Paramount+Germany: Sport1 +India: FanCodeIndonesia: RCTI+, Vision+International: Onefootball, Triller TV+Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro Arena 2Mexico: Disney+ Mexico, ESPN2 MexicoNetherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 3, ESPN Extra, Canal+ NetherlandsUnited Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, STARZPLAY, beIN Sports 1, AFC Abu Dhabi Sports Asia 2USA: Paramount+

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

