Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium vs Atlanta United in MLS Playoffs?

Inter Miami face Atlanta United this Saturday in the second game of the opening round of the MLS Playoffs, and head coach Gerardo Martino has made a decision regarding Lionel Messi’s inclusion in the starting lineup.

A little over a week ago, Inter Miami secured a crucial 2-1 victory over Atlanta United at Chase Stadium in the first game of this MLS playoff series. While this win was an essential first step for the Herons, they need another victory this Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to advance to the next round. With that in mind, coach Gerardo Martino has made a choice regarding Lionel Messi.

The Argentine superstar will be on the starting lineup, leading Inter Miami as they seek a historic result—one that could propel them to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the first time in their history.

Under the current tournament format, each team must win two games to advance to the Conference semifinals. If Atlanta United win tonight, the series will proceed to a decisive third game in Miami on Saturday, November 9. A unique aspect of this playoff format is that ties are not allowed. If the score is even after 90 minutes, the match will be decided by penalty kicks.

Inter Miami’s starting XI

Coach Gerardo Martino will field a strong eleven against Atlanta United, ensuring that key players such as Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez are on the pitch. Sergio Busquets will be absent due to physical problems.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami celebrates with Jordi Alba #18 after scoring his second goal during the second half against the New England Revolution

Inter Miami’s starting lineup will be: Drake Callender; Marcelo Weigandt, Tomas Aviles, David Martinez, Noah Allen, Jordi Alba; Yannick Bright, Federico Redondo, Diego Gomez, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi. In addition, the substitutes will be Carlos Santos, Franco Negri, Ryan Sailor, Robert Taylor, Matias Rojas, Lawson Sunderland, Julian Gressel, Benjamin Cremaschi and Leonardo Campana.

Atlanta United’s must-win situation

For Atlanta United, this match is even more crucial. Following their loss at Chase Stadium, they have no option but to win tonight—whether in regulation time or on penalties—to keep their MLS season hopes alive.

Coach Rob Valentino chose the following XI: Brad Guzan; Ronald Hernandez, Luis Abram, Derrick Williams, Pedro Amador; Bartosz Slisz, Dax McCarty; Ajani Fortune, Aleksei Miranchuk, Saba Lobzhanidze; Jamal Thiare. On the bench will be Josh Cohen, Luke Brennan, Noah Cobb, Matt Edwards, Stian Gregersen, Tristan Muyumba, Daniel Rios, Xande Silva and Tyler Wolff.