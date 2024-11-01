Gerardo Martino breaks silence on the potential arrival of Neymar Jr. to Inter Miami

Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino gave a candid take on the possibility of signing Neymar Jr. to bolster the team for the Club World Cup.

As speculation intensifies over Neymar Jr.’s potential move to Inter Miami in 2025, head coach Gerardo Martino responded to the press, weighing in on the excitement surrounding the idea. The Brazilian star’s arrival would not only reunite him with Lionel Messi, his former teammate at Barcelona and PSG, but also elevate the squad for the Club World Cup, set to take place in the U.S.

“I joined Barcelona around the same time as Ney. It was a great year, and coaching players of that caliber will always be a special memory,” Martino began, carefully sidestepping any specific updates on whether there’s a realistic shot at bringing the Brazilian star over from Saudi football.

Martino also hinted at the excitement of potentially reuniting the famed MSN trio of Messi, Suarez, and Neymar from their Barcelona days. “Now that Leo and other guys have joined, it’s possible. What I can’t imagine is how it could happen if the league (MLS) doesn’t ease salary restrictions,” he added.

He went on to explain: “It’s easy to write or talk about in the media, but putting it into practice is another story. Nobody explains how it would work. The reality is MLS rules are strict and can’t be bent, unless they choose to change them.”

Neymar of FC Barcelona celebrates with his teammates Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona after scoring his team’s third goal. David Ramos/Getty Images

Following a year sidelined with a meniscus injury, Neymar’s priority is regaining form with Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia, which would also put him back on track for a spot with the Brazilian national team.

MLS to decide Neymar’s arrival

Whether Inter Miami can pursue Neymar will ultimately be determined by MLS, which would need to adjust its salary cap regulations. In fact, to sign Suarez earlier this year, Inter Miami had to release as many as seven players to fit the Uruguayan star within the team’s salary framework without breaching MLS’s cap.

The legendary stats of MSN

During their three seasons together, Barcelona’s famous MSN trio of Messi, Suarez, and Neymar left a lasting legacy. They secured nine trophies: one Champions League, one Club World Cup, two La Liga titles, a UEFA Super Cup, a Spanish Super Cup, and three Copa del Rey titles.

Over those three seasons, they scored a combined 364 goals and recorded 201 assists, with their highest-scoring season in 2015-16, when they notched an incredible 131 goals.

