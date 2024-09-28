Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs Charlotte on Matchday 35 of 2024 MLS season?

Inter Miami play against Charlotte on Matchday 35 of the 2024 MLS season, and fans are eager to know if Lionel Messi will be on the field tonight.

Inter Miami looks to extend their lead in the Eastern Conference standings as they host Charlotte tonight in a crucial Matchday 35 clash. Lionel Messi, having recovered from a right ankle injury sustained during the Copa America final, is expected to feature in the lineup.

This would mark Messi’s fourth appearance since returning from a two-month injury layoff. In his first game back against Philadelphia, Messi put on a show, scoring a brace and earning Man of the Match honors. He came off the bench in the following game against Atlanta United and played in the 1-1 draw with New York City FC but didn’t find the back of the net.

Inter Miami’s stellar MLS campaign has already secured them a spot in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup. With five matches remaining in the regular season, Miami sits atop the Eastern Conference standings and also leads the race for the MLS Supporters’ Shield, awarded to the team with the best overall record.

Despite back-to-back draws, the Herons remain in first place in the Eastern Conference with 64 points, eight points clear of Cincinnati FC and Columbus Crew. Meanwhile, Charlotte FC recently snapped a four-game winless streak and currently holds sixth place with 41 points, fighting for a playoff spot.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF plays the ball Strahinja Tanasijevi #12 of New York City FC. Vincent Carchietta/Getty Images

Inter Miami’s probable starting lineup

Head coach Gerardo Martino is expected to have Messi, Luis Suarez, and Jordi Alba available for selection. Here’s a look at Miami’s potential lineup for tonight’s match against Charlotte:

Drake Callender; Yannick Bright, Tomás Avilés, Sergey Krivtsov, Jordi Alba; Julian Gressel, Ian Fray, Federico Redondo; Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Robert Taylor.

Charlotte’s probable starting lineup

Charlotte FC, led by coach Dean Smith, sits sixth in the table, and a win tonight would almost guarantee them a playoff spot. Here’s Charlotte’s likely starting XI against Inter Miami:

Kristijan Kahlina; Nathan Byrne, Adilson Malanda, Andrew Privett, Tim Ream; Junior Urso, Ashley Westwood, Pep Biel, Brandt Bronico, Liel Abada, Karol Świderski.

