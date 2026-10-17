Trending topics:
Bolavip Logo
SOCCER SCHEDULE
MLS

Video: Lionel Messi scores brace vs Atlanta United to reach 936 career goals

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi scored a brace against Atlanta United in MLS action.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
© Kevin C. Cox /Getty ImagesLionel Messi of Inter Miami.

During an MLS matchup between Inter Miami and Atlanta United, Lionel Messi reached 936 career goals courtesy of a brilliant brace.

The first goal arrived in the 56th minute to make it 2-0, coming off an astonishing individual play where Messi dodged defenders before unleashing a solid finish from the center of the box, assisted by German Berterame.

+ Follow us

The second came almost immediately after, in the 60th minute, on a great counterattack engineered by Luis Suarez. Suarez crossed the ball to his longtime teammate, and Messi finished with his left foot inside the goalkeeper’s right post to extend the lead to 3-0.

Developing story…

Emilio Abad
Emilio Abad
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Advertisement
Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions