Video: Lionel Messi scores brace vs Atlanta United to reach 936 career goals

During an MLS matchup between Inter Miami and Atlanta United, Lionel Messi reached 936 career goals courtesy of a brilliant brace.

The first goal arrived in the 56th minute to make it 2-0, coming off an astonishing individual play where Messi dodged defenders before unleashing a solid finish from the center of the box, assisted by German Berterame.

The second came almost immediately after, in the 60th minute, on a great counterattack engineered by Luis Suarez. Suarez crossed the ball to his longtime teammate, and Messi finished with his left foot inside the goalkeeper’s right post to extend the lead to 3-0.

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MESSI. This is what he does. 🐐 https://t.co/IEjdmpnRRh — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 18, 2026

Messi on the break 1v1? Good luck. Leo has his brace. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/CoI15KzLpw — Major League Soccer (@MLS) October 18, 2026

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