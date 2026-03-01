Trending topics:
Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs Orlando City in Florida Derby on Matchday 2 of 2026 MLS season?

As the MLS season kicks off for Inter Miami, all eyes are on the highly anticipated Florida Derby in Matchday 2, where the legendary Lionel Messi is expected to face off against Orlando City.

By Santiago Tovar

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami looks on.
The defending MLS champions, Inter Miami, are set to meet Orlando City at Exploria Stadium in Orlando for their first Florida fixture of the season. Anticipation is high as fans eagerly await Lionel Messi‘s appearance in the Florida Derby on Matchday 2 of the MLS season.

Set to make his mark today for Inter Miami against Orlando City, Lionel Messi enters Matchday 2 fit and ready. With no injuries or issues hindering his participation, Messi is expected to lead the charge for Inter Miami after their defeat to LA Galaxy, where they fell 3-0.

Although the season is just underway, Messi and his teammates are determined to secure their first victory of the campaign against Orlando City. Notably, Orlando have lost Colombian striker Luis Muriel, who is now back in Colombia playing for Junior de Barranquilla.

Orlando City, seeking their first MLS win of the season, also looks to capitalize on the home advantage. After a 2-1 defeat to the New York Red Bulls in their opener, Orlando are eager to deliver a strong performance against Messi and Inter Miami in front of their home crowd.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami

Messi’s first outing in Orlando since joining MLS

In his third year in MLS, Messi is poised to grace the Orlando field for the first time with Inter Miami. His debut at Exploria Stadium is likely to captivate onlookers, who are well aware of the Argentine star’s potential to electrify the pitch.

The stage is set for a thrilling encounter. Inter Miami are focused on scoring their first goal of the MLS season, while Orlando City eyes a victory in their home debut. The rising anticipation has fans eagerly seeking where to catch the action live in the US.

Inter Miami’s projected lineup

With Messi leading the charge, Inter Miami are anticipated to field their full-strength squad in today’s clash against Orlando City. This could mean a lineup similar to the one fielded against LAFC last week, with key players like Telasco Segovia and Mateo Silvetti expected to play pivotal roles in today’s match in Orlando.

Here is Inter Miami’s predicted lineup:

  • Goalkeeper: Dayne St. Clair
  • Defenders: Noah Allen (LB), Maximiliano Falcon (CB), Ian Fray (CB), Micael (RB)
  • Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright, Telasco Segovia
  • Attackers: Lionel Messi (RW), German Berterame (ST), Mateo Silvetti (LW)
Santiago Tovar
Santiago Tovar
