Is Lionel Messi playing today for Inter Miami vs Orlando City in Florida Derby on Matchday 2 of 2026 MLS season?

The defending MLS champions, Inter Miami, are set to meet Orlando City at Exploria Stadium in Orlando for their first Florida fixture of the season. Anticipation is high as fans eagerly await Lionel Messi‘s appearance in the Florida Derby on Matchday 2 of the MLS season.

Set to make his mark today for Inter Miami against Orlando City, Lionel Messi enters Matchday 2 fit and ready. With no injuries or issues hindering his participation, Messi is expected to lead the charge for Inter Miami after their defeat to LA Galaxy, where they fell 3-0.

Although the season is just underway, Messi and his teammates are determined to secure their first victory of the campaign against Orlando City. Notably, Orlando have lost Colombian striker Luis Muriel, who is now back in Colombia playing for Junior de Barranquilla.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Orlando City, seeking their first MLS win of the season, also looks to capitalize on the home advantage. After a 2-1 defeat to the New York Red Bulls in their opener, Orlando are eager to deliver a strong performance against Messi and Inter Miami in front of their home crowd.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami

Advertisement

Messi’s first outing in Orlando since joining MLS

In his third year in MLS, Messi is poised to grace the Orlando field for the first time with Inter Miami. His debut at Exploria Stadium is likely to captivate onlookers, who are well aware of the Argentine star’s potential to electrify the pitch.

Advertisement

see also Inter Miami co-owner reveals if Lionel Messi will have new signings after tough MLS season opener loss

The stage is set for a thrilling encounter. Inter Miami are focused on scoring their first goal of the MLS season, while Orlando City eyes a victory in their home debut. The rising anticipation has fans eagerly seeking where to catch the action live in the US.

Advertisement

Inter Miami’s projected lineup

With Messi leading the charge, Inter Miami are anticipated to field their full-strength squad in today’s clash against Orlando City. This could mean a lineup similar to the one fielded against LAFC last week, with key players like Telasco Segovia and Mateo Silvetti expected to play pivotal roles in today’s match in Orlando.

Here is Inter Miami’s predicted lineup:

Goalkeeper: Dayne St. Clair

Defenders: Noah Allen (LB), Maximiliano Falcon (CB), Ian Fray (CB), Micael (RB)

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright, Telasco Segovia

Attackers: Lionel Messi (RW), German Berterame (ST), Mateo Silvetti (LW)

Advertisement

Advertisement