Israel vs France: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Israel and France are set to face off in a League A showdown on Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans can catch all the action live on TV or through streaming services, depending on your country’s availability.
[Watch Israel vs France for free in the USA on Fubo]
Israel’s Nations League campaign has started as expected, with two defeats that highlighted the gap in quality between them and their opponents. However, their hopes are not entirely dashed. With a few key victories, Israel could still fight to maintain their place in the competition, though their path won’t be easy.
On this Matchday, Israel faces their toughest challenge yet—France. The French side is the group favorite and is coming off a confidence-boosting win over Belgium. A victory here is crucial for France as they look to stay on course for a showdown with Italy for the top spot in the group.
Israel vs France: Kick-Off Time in Your country
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (October 11)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 11)
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (October 11)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 11)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 11)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Mahmoud Jaber of Israel – IMAGO / AFLOSPORT
Israel vs France: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country
Source: Livesoccertv.com
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HD
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: Molotov, myCANAL, TF1
Germany: DAZN Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 5, SONY TEN 5 HD
International: UEFA.tv
Israel: 5Sport
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Maximum 3, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV3
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2
USA: Fubo (free trial), TUDN, ViX