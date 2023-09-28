In what has been a head scratching scandal, Serie A champions Napoli and Victor Osimhen’s working relationship seems to be coming to a bitter end. The striker is considering legal action against the team after the club’s social media department posted a TikTok video that insulted the Nigerian after a failed penalty kick.

Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda issued a statement and made it aware that Osimhen was considering legal action, “What happened today [Tuesday] on Napoli’s official profile on the TikTok platform is not acceptable… A video mocking Victor was first made public and then, but now belatedly, deleted. A serious fact that causes very serious damage to the player and adds to the treatment that the boy is suffering in the last period between media trials and fake news. We reserve the right to take legal action and any useful initiative to protect Victor.”

All of this comes amid, what was then frustrating, contract extension talks between Napoli and Victor Osimhen, the striker’s contract ends in 2025 and he has had offers from Saudi Arabia and is being monitored by Chelsea. To add more tension to the situation a video surfaced of Victor Osimhen arriving at Napoli training and not shaking hands with his teammates who were sitting on the steps of the entrance of the training ground.

Victor Osimhen erases Napoli content from Instagram

Victor Osimhen’s anger was so much that the Nigerian had deleted all but three recent posts of him wearing the Napoli jersey, with many pundits seeing it as a sign that the striker wants out of the Italian club.

Italian journalist Marika Fruscio took to Instagram to vent her frustrations with the striker by posting, “You are a champion, but humility is needed. What is the point of deleting the photos of the team that has venerated and always supported you.

“What does it mean to rage like this?? Even legal action for an ironic video? An intelligent man would have laughed about it. BE A PROFESSIONAL. HEAD LOW AND WORK. However, it’s our fault that we make these players almost deities…JUST THE JERSEY, JUST THE JERSEY.”

Fruscio also pointed out that the video posted by Napoli was just for “fun” and saw no issue with the player taking offense.