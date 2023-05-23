Italy U-20 vs Nigeria U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 U-20 World Cup in your country

Italy U-20 will play against Nigeria U-20 this Wednesday, May 24 for Matchday 2 of the 2023 U-20 World Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Italy U-20 vs Nigeria U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]

The Italy U-20 team had a difficult first game as their rivals were none other than Brazil U-20, the current Conmebol champions. However, the Italians came out strong and managed to beat the Brazilians 3-2 in one of the most attractive games of Matchday 1.

Thanks to this result, they are now the leaders of group D and of course they want to ensure their qualification for the next round. To do this they must beat Nigeria U-20, who come from a victory against the Dominican Republic U-20 and now seek to obtain even 1 point that allows them to dream of the round of 16.

Italy U-20 vs Nigeria U-20: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 6:00 PM

Canada: 5:00 PM

Ecuador: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 11:00 PM

France: 11:00 PM

Greece: 12:00 AM (May 25)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (May 25)

Israel: 12:00 PM (May 25)

Italy: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 3:00 PM

Morocco: 11:00 PM

Portugal: 10:00 PM

Slovakia: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 1:00 AM (May 25)

South Africa: 12:00 PM (May 25)

UAE: 1:00 AM (May 25)

United States: 5:00 PM (ET)

Italy U-20 vs Nigeria U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App

Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET and Claro, SporTV

Canada: TSN+, RDS App, TSN1

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: The Team Web

Greece: ERT Sports

Indonesia: Moji, Video

International: FIFA+

Italy: RaiPlay, RAI Sport 1

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 4

Switzerland: RAI Sports 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

USA: Fubo (free trial), Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.