Gianluca Prestianni reportedly gives UEFA evidence of what he really said to Vinicius Jr during Benfica-Real Madrid

What unfolded on Tuesday, February 17, during the Champions League match drew global attention and remained unresolved as conflicting accounts surfaced with limited public evidence. Benfica midfielder Gianluca Prestianni reportedly disclosed to UEFA what he said to Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr during the match. The incident quickly escalated beyond the pitch, prompting formal reviews and widespread reaction.

According to ESPN, Prestianni already provided testimony as part of UEFA’s investigation into allegations of racist abuse directed at Vinicius Jr. The Argentine midfielder reportedly acknowledged using an anti gay slur in Spanish, “Mar***n”, while denying any racist language. UEFA continued gathering statements and reviewing available footage as part of its disciplinary process.

That distinction created two parallel concerns. While the reported language may not constitute racial abuse, it could still fall under discriminatory conduct subject to sanction under UEFA regulations. As of now, the governing body has not announced a final ruling or potential disciplinary measures.

The controversy extended well beyond the two clubs involved. The matter prompted dialogue between soccer federations and even reached Portuguese government authorities, who signaled they would review the circumstances surrounding the incident. The case underscored the heightened scrutiny applied to discriminatory behavior in European competitions.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid and Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica.

What the Brazilian Confederation demanded

The Brazilian Football Confederation expressed solidarity with Vinicius Jr and called for firm action. The CBF formally requested that UEFA impose exemplary punishment on Prestianni if racist conduct is confirmed, emphasizing its zero-tolerance stance on discrimination. The organization also submitted a written petition urging a thorough investigation that considers testimony from the alleged victim and witnesses present during the match.

Brazil reiterated their expectation that European soccer authorities handle the case with transparency and accountability. They maintained that protecting players from abuse remains a priority at both the club and international levels. Vinicius Jr, a central figure for Brazil, continued to receive public backing from teammates and federation representatives.

Real Madrid support the investigation

Real Madrid remained actively involved in the process and expressed full support for Vinicius Jr. In an official statement, the club confirmed it submitted comprehensive documentation to UEFA and thanked members of the soccer community who voiced support for their forward. Madrid emphasized its commitment to combating discrimination in all forms.

Despite the ongoing investigation, Benfica decided Prestianni would travel for the return leg at the Santiago Bernabéu. Whether he starts or begins the match on the bench remains uncertain. Benfica are expected to finalize their lineup closer to kickoff as UEFA’s review continues.

