Uruguay U20 vs Italy U20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 U-20 World Cup in your country

Uruguay U20 and Italy U20 will face each other this Sunday, June 11 for the 2023 U-20 World Cup final game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It will be the final of a tournament characterized by being very tough, with many talented players and, above all, by having attractive games. Several teams have shown a high level, but without a doubt these two teams have been above the rest and it is more than fair that they are the ones who decide the championship.

Italy U20 were in the most difficult group of the competition, but managed to qualify for the round of 16. From there they won their games with authority. Uruguay U20, without being brilliant, showed great solidity which allows them to be fair finalists of this U20 World Cup.

Uruguay U20 vs Italy U20: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 6:00 PM

Belgium: 11:00 PM

Brazil: 6:00 PM

Canada: 5:00 PM

Croatia: 11:00 PM

Denmark: 11:00 PM

France: 11:00 PM

Ghana: 9:00 PM

Greece: 12:00 AM (June 12)

Ireland: 10:00 PM

Israel: 12:00 PM (June 12)

Italy: 11:00 PM

Kenya: 12:00 PM (June 12)

Mexico: 3:00 PM

Netherlands: 11:00 PM

Nigeria: 10:00 PM

Poland: 11:00 PM

Portugal: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 11:00 PM

Spain: 11:00 PM

Switzerland: 11:00 PM

United States: 5:00 PM (ET)

Uruguay: 6:00 PM

Uruguay U20 vs Italy U20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DIRECTV Sports App, Public Television

Belgium: Tipik, Ketnet

Brazil: Canais Globo, SporTV, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: RDS2, TSN2

Croatia: HRTi

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

France: Free, Molotov, L’Equipe, L’Equipe Web

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA

Greece: ERT 3

International: YouTube, FIFA+

Ireland: RTE Player, RTE News Now

Israel: Sports 4

Italy: RAI Sport 1, RaiPlay

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Football ROA

Mexico: VIX+, TUDN, TUDN Live

Netherlands: NPO 1 Extra, Ketnet

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Nigeria, DStv Now

Poland: TVP Sport, TVP Sport App, sport.tvp.pl

Portugal: RTP Play, RTP2

Serbia: RTS 2

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football

Spain: GOAL PLAY

Switzerland: RAI Sport 1, ORF Sport Plus, TRT Sport, RTS Sport

USA: Fubo (free trial), Foxsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX Sports App, Telemundo, Fox Sports 2

Uruguay: Montecable HD 1, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, TCC, NS Events 1.