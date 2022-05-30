The champions of the American Cup and the Euro, Argentina and Italy, will face each other in a duel that promises to be vibrant and spectacular. Here, you can take a look at the probable lineups of both teams for this exciting game.

Italy, Euro champions; and Argentina, champions of the American Cup, will face each other to define who will be the champions of the Conmebol–UEFA Cup of Champions. Here you will find the possible lineups of both teams for this game. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial), and on DAZN in Canada.

The Confederations Cup is a tournament that was organized prior to the World Cup and was attended by the champions of each Conference, in addition to the team of the host country of the World Cup and the last World Champions. This competition disappeared in 2019 because it was decided to organize the Club World Cup in a new format, and that it would coincide with this Cup on the calendar.

This suspension left fans unable to see the expected clash between the strongest conference champions in the world: Conmebol and UEFA. However, fortunately for the fans, it was decided to hold this Conmebol-UEFA Cup of Champions, better known as the "Finalissima" that will face these two teams at Wembley.

Italy Probable lineup

Regarding the team that lost the playoff against North Macedonia, coach Roberto Mancini will make several changes, especially in defense, with the addition of Di Lorenzo, Bonucci and Chiellini for Lorenzi, Mancini and Bastoni. On the other hand, Immobile, one of the most decisive players of the Italian team, will not be available, and his place would be taken by Scamacca.

Italy possible starting XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Chiellini, Emerson; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Bernardeschi, Scamacca, Insigne

Argentina Probable lineup

The Argentine team will present several changes compared to its last game against Ecuador for the Conmebol qualifiers. In that game, Lionel Scaloni used several players who are not regular starters, but this time it won't be the case.

Without Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodríguez would enter the starting 11. And the doubt goes through who will occupy the right wing, since the usual starters in that position have been Montiel and Molina, but Foyth's great season could make Scaloni lean towards the current Villarreal player.

Argentina possible starting XI: E. Martínez; Foyth, Romero, Otamendi, Acuña; De Paul, Rodríguez, Lo Celso; Messi, L. Martínez, Di María

