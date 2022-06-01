Argentina and Italy will face each other today at Wembley Stadium, England, for the Finalissima. Check out here why Lorenzo Insigne will not be available for the match.

Argentina and Italy will face each other today at Wembley Stadium, England, for the Finalissima. The game shall be played by La Albiceleste and La Nazionale as winners of the Copa America 2021 and Euro 2020, respectively.

According to the Memorandum of Understanding, signed by Conmebol and UEFA on December 15, 2021, the Finalissima between Argentina and Italy will be considered an official title. The stadium will be packed with fans, and it is estimated that of the 90,000 spectators attending the match, 60,000 will be Argentineans.

Argentina will have most of their squad available, the only player who will not be able to play will be Leandro Paredes. For its part, Italy will not be able to count on Ciro Immobile, Andrea Pinamonti, Domenico Berardi, and one last player has been added to the list of injured players who will miss the match.

Why won't Insigne play?

Lorenzo Insigne was to start the match between Argentina and Italy for the Finalissima. However, the 30-year-old will not be available after suffering an injury in the last training session before the big game.

The already former Napoli player suffered a muscular discomfort and had to be removed from the field by a medical team.