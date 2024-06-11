Jack Grealish was caught by the cameras again in Dubai after a day of drinking.

Jack Grealish being left off England’s Euro 2024 squad may have come as a surprise to some but not to others. The 28-year-old Manchester City midfielder had an underwhelming season for City as the club won the Premier League.

Still, no one had Jack Grealish missing out completely on Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the Euros. When the news came, Grealish took his sorrow on the road and went to Dubai.

While at a luxury hotel in Dubai, it is reported that Jack Grealish was being moved around by his friends as the midfielder could not stand firm on his feet.

Jack Grealish parties in Dubai

According to Tribuna, Jack Grealish was seen being “dragged” by his crew to a beach bar not looking all there. Grealish was trying to stand on his own but was held by his people, with a security guard requesting no one take pictures.

Grealish was in summer clothing and sunglasses, trying to make his way through the hotel lobby. A witness told The Sun, “It was shocking to see Jack looking so refreshed at 6.30 pm, but after everything he’s been through he deserved a kick-back.”