Manchester City could have big offers from France and Spain to transfer Julian Alvarez.

Julian Alvarez dazzled the world with outstanding performances in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar alongside Lionel Messi with Argentina. The forward also became a key factor in the historic treble achieved by Manchester City.

However, the 2023-2024 season was a totally different story. Alvarez was relegated to the bench due to the presence of stars such as Erling Haaland, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne.

As a consequence, many rumors pointed out that the Argentine forward might be thinking of a new adventure outside of the Premier League. Two teams seemed to have the lead: PSG and Atletico Madrid.

Will Julian Alvarez leave Manchester City?

According to a report from Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City won’t let go Julian Alvarez even with massive offers on the table. Pep Guardiola believes he will be a crucial player trying to win a fifth consecutive Premier League title.

Furthermore, the president of Atletico Madrid, Enrique Cerezo, has completely ruled out the signing of the Argentine forward during an interview with Uno TV in Mexico. “Julian Alvarez is a Manchester City player and I believe he won’t be moving from there.”