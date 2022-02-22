The Manchester United winger had a rather slow start to his Red Devils career but that has changed in the last 5 games according to stat numbers.

Jadon Sancho was one of the biggest signings of the offseason in the Premier League and Manchester United. A near $100 million transfer was paid for the 21-year-old English prospect, but despite a lot of hype, Sancho has had to adapt to life at Old Trafford.

With only 2 goals in 21 league appearances, what seem like lukewarm stats as a whole, it has been in the last 5 games for Manchester United that Sancho has begun to show his full potential. Before the last 5 games Sancho was mixing starts with substitute appearances, but now has held his starting position firm in the last 5 matches.

Sancho is a player Manchester United can’t just brush over, he is a project that could pay huge dividends at Old Trafford, especially when considering his age and his play for the English national team. Here is an overview of Jadon Sancho’s last 5 games for Manchester United.

Last 5 game stats for Jadon Sancho

Sancho has increased his chances created, from 1.80 to 2 per game, shots total from 1.15 to 2.2 when compared to his first 23 games. Dribbles attempted are up from 3.53 to 5.4, but most importantly Sancho assisted on 2 goals in Manchester United’s victory over Leeds over the weekend.

Manchester United legend Roy Keane echoed the stats on the BBC stating, “He's grown in confidence and is getting used to the United way. He's getting braver and showing a bit more courage." Keane added, "We talk about what he'd done at Dortmund, playing for Dortmund and Man United is completely different. Dortmund are nowhere near as big as Man United. It's those little details that come from confidence and getting that swagger and it's nice to see because he was getting heavily criticized."