Jamaica and Argentina meet in a 2022 International Friendly. This game will take place at Red Bull Arena in Harrison on September 27, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). One of the biggest favorites is ready to show all his attacking power. Here is all the detailed information about this International Friendly potential lineups. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Jamaica are not going to play Qatar 2022 but they are happy to play against one of the big South American favorites of the upcoming world cup. The Reggae Boyz lost the most games in 2022, between friendly and qualifier games, but the only two wins for them came against Honduras and Suriname.

Argentina have a perfect win-draw record as of September 2, 2021, and the most recent games for them were wins against Estonia and Honduras. Furthermore, they won a big game against Italy during the 2022 Finalissima.

Jamaica probable lineup

Jamaica have scored two goals during the three most recent games, two of those games ending in draws against Mexico and Qatar (both are qualified to play in the World Cup). Jamaica's defense is good although they are unlikely to be able to withstand Argentina's attack.

Shamar Nicholson is Jamaica's top scorer with 10 goals in 30 caps, he has experience playing in Russia for Spartak Moscow although Nicholson is unlikely to play during this game.

This is the likely Jamaica’s lineup for this game: Dillon Barnes; Adrian Mariappa, Damion Lowe, Javain Brown, Amari'i Bell; Kevin Stewart, Jon Russell; Bobby Decordova-Reid, Ravel Morrison, Leon Bailey; Michail Antonio

Argentina probable lineup

Argentina have a solid squad to play in Qatar 2022, plus they were lethal during the 2022 South American Qualifiers. But they have yet to demonstrate that same top level against big teams during the World Cup.

Messi is a key player for Argentina, but the team's attacking strategy will not depend on him as two other forwards like Martinez and Di Maria will be enough to win this game and their first game during the world cup.

This is the likely Argentina’s lineup for this game: Gerónimo Rulli; Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Giovani Lo Celso; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Angel Di Maria