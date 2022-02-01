Jamaica will face Costa Rica, this Wednesday, February 2, at the National Stadium Independence Park for the Matchday 11 of the Concacaf 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Here you can find out the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Jamaica vs Costa Rica: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free Concacaf 2022 World Cup Qualifiers in the US

For Matchday 11 of the Concacaf 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, Costa Rica will visit Jamaica this Wednesday, February 2 at 7:00 PM (ET). Here you will find everything you need to know about this WCQ game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramout + (free trial).

Costa Rica seek to reach third place in this Concacaf octagonal, which will allow them to go to the playoffs. In this triple Matchday, they obtained a victory against Panama (their direct rival) and a draw against Mexico, very important results to continue dreaming. At this moment, they are 4 points behind the Panamanians and the margin of error is little.

In the case of Jamaica, they have mathematical chances of reaching the third place that Panama currently has, although for that they will have to win the four remaining games and hope that the Panamanians do not add more than 2 points, the Costa Ricans no more than 5, and Salvadorans no more than 9. Very difficult.

Jamaica vs Costa Rica: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, February 2, 2022

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Independence Park, Kingston, Jamaica

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV (Free Trial) and Paramout + (free trial)

Jamaica vs Costa Rica: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Jamaica vs Costa Rica: Storylines

As could be expected, the statistics between these two teams are widely dominated by Costa Rica, who in 30 games have won 14, while Jamaica did so only 4 times. Also, there were 12 ties. The last game between both was played on September 9, 2021 at the National Stadium in San José, Costa Rica, and it was a 1-1 draw.

How to watch or live stream Jamaica vs Costa Rica in the US

This Concacaf 2022 World Cup Qualifiers game between Jamaica and Costa Rica will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial) and Paramout + (free trial). Other options: UNIVERSO, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW.

Jamaica vs Costa Rica: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Costa Rica are the favorite with +155 odds, while Jamaica have +190. A draw would finish in a +195 payout.

